(KTXL) — Two people were rescued from a turned-over truck that went over an embankment near Weimar on Friday, according to Placer Hills Fire.

– Video above: Caltrans App crashes as travelers look for information

At 2:29 p.m., fire crews located the vehicle about 40 feet down a snowy embankment with two passengers needing extraction.

Using a rope system, the Technical Rescue Team were able to get the two passengers and bring them back to the roadway where they were evaluated by Placer Hills paramedics and required no further treatment.

Crew from Auburn City Fire and an AMR ambulance provided mutual aid to the call.