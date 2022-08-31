AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested in Auburn on Sunday after being rescued from the American River when they were found with brass knuckles and drug paraphernalia, according to the Auburn Police Department.

According to police the two people were heard yelling for help in the area of China Bar. The two had been floating on innertubes when it got dark and they became lost.

A local citizen heard the yelling and called authorities, according to police. State Parks Rangers brought the two people back to their vehicle after giving them citations for having drug paraphernalia and brass knuckles.

“You should also be aware of potentially rapid rising water levels and prepare for this by having the proper flotation device, as an inner tube is not one,” the police department wrote in a social media post. “Luckily the outcome of this incident was a happy one and not a tragic one.”