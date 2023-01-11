(KTXL) — A person was shot and killed by Placer County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday night during a traffic stop along Highway 49 at Locksley Lane, according to the sheriff’s office.

While deputies were conducting the traffic stop the suspect engaged in an “armed confrontation” with the deputies.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation but the suspect continued to engage with the deputies, causing them to discharge their pistols.

The suspect was shot and although lifesaving measures were performed by the deputies, the suspect died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office and the Placer County District Attorney’s Office are working on “parallel investigations.”