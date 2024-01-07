(FOX40.COM) — A person in Placer County was recently rescued after being stuck in Colfax’s Canyon Creek drainage canal for several days.

A video posted on Placer County Sheriff’s social media page on Saturday shows the efforts of Placer County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and Calfire to save the person.

A person was rescued after being stuck in drainage canal for days./Placer County Sheriff’s Office

“The team worked tirelessly to rescue an individual stuck in the drainage for what turned out to be days,” Placer County Sherriff’s Office said. “Their expertise and quick action resulted in saving the individual’s life.”