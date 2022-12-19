(KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a homicide that occured Sunday night in Foresthill.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of a homicide at a home on Polaris Way shortly before midnight where they found a deceased man who had been shot.

The sheriff’s office said the 69-year-old who reported the homicide was arrested in connection with the death.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives are investigating the case and the person who was arrested is cooperating with the investigation.