(KTXL) — Placer County residents are being warned to watch out for phone scammers, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Scammers are calling claiming to be Sgt. Wayne Woo, who is the current Placer County Sheriff, and telling people to call them back as they have important legal documents that require immediate attention.

The sheriff’s office said the number left in people’s voicemails is 530-323-0529.

“As proactive as we’d like to be, we just don’t give courtesy calls involving legal matters,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “You’ll either find out through the mail or when our deputies show up in person.”

The sheriff’s office said that its staff will never make personal calls, especially to ask for monetary donations in any form.