(KTXL) — From the city streets of Roseville, to the Lincoln countryside and up to the forests of the Sierra Nevada, Placer County saw downed trees, flooding and whiteouts during the region’s recent storms, a series of atmospheric rivers that have hit the state since the last days of December.
Live Weather & Maps
•Weather News
•Weather Email Alerts
•Live Maps
•Live Radar
•Live Traffic Map
Below, a collection of images and videos captured by law enforcement and first responders while patrolling and clearing roadways.