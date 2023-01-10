(KTXL) — From the city streets of Roseville, to the Lincoln countryside and up to the forests of the Sierra Nevada, Placer County saw downed trees, flooding and whiteouts during the region’s recent storms, a series of atmospheric rivers that have hit the state since the last days of December.

Below, a collection of images and videos captured by law enforcement and first responders while patrolling and clearing roadways.

A fallen tree crushes a home along Reed Avenue near Dry Creek Road

Crews from Placer County OES clear a fallen tree along Reba Road









