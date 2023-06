(KTXL) — The Auburn Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of Auburn-Folsom Road and College Way on Thursday after a water main break caused the road to collapse.

An eight-inch Placer County Water Agency water main ruptured underneath the roadway around 5 a.m. and created a six-feet deep hole.

Auburn Police Department

Auburn Police Department

Auburn Police Department



Auburn Police Department

Auburn Police Department

Eight homes are currently without water and there is no estimated time when water will be restored or when the road will be reopened.