(KTXL) — Thunder Valley Casino Resort announced Wednesday that Pitbull will perform at The Venue later this summer.

The bilingual rapper, who is also known as “Mr. Worldwide” will perform at the casino in Lincoln on July 27 at 8 p.m., according to Thunder Valley.

•Video Above: Director Traci Hays discusses gender imbalance in entertainment

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 19 and can be purchased online. Thunder Rewards members will have presale access beginning on Thursday and can buy tickets on-site at The Venue’s box office.

According to the casino’s website, attendees must be 21 and over to attend though guests between the ages of 13 to 20 may attend if accompanied at all times by an adult who is 21 or older.

“We very much look forward to welcoming Pitbull to The Venue on July 17th,” Thunder Valley General Manager Dawn Clayton said in a statement. “Hosting big-name performers at our new luxury venue allows us to continually expand our entertainment footprint and remain the industry leader in Northern California.”

Pitbull is one of several artists that’ll take the stage at The Venue this summer.

Other entertainers who are performing at The Venue this summer include comedians Kevin Hart, Bill Burr, and Russell Peters along with the band REO Speedwagon and singer Maxwell.

The Venue will also host the V101 Summer Jam on June 3 featuring rappers Nelly, Chingy, Twista and rap groups Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Luniz.