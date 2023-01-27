(KTXL) — Placer County Animal Services is asking the public for help identifying a suspect related to the “suspicious deaths” of 13 cats and one hawk.

The department said a utility worker discovered the deceased animals near North Dowd Road and Waltz Road in Lincoln and contacted authorities.

Video above: Hot air balloon crashes into parked car

According to the department, the cats showed signs of abuse and “appeared to have died… under suspicious circumstances” in the week prior to Jan. 8.

The department said the cats were of varying ages, colors, and gender and that none of the cats were microchipped.

“We are hoping that a community member may have additional information that may help with the investigation,” said Animal Services program manager Katie Ingram. “This is a horrific case and we’re looking for anything that can help identify potential suspects.”

Placer County Animal Services said it has opened an animal cruelty investigation but hasn’t been able to find any witnesses or camera footage.