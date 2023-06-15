(KTXL) — Maintenance and paving projects are set to move forward in Placer County.

According to a news release, Placer County’s Board of Supervisors approved over $11 million worth of funding for “a variety of maintenance and paving projects.”

The list of projects was approved on Tuesday and will be funded by Senate Bill 1, or the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors includes Bonnie Gore, Shanti Landon, Jim Holmes, Suzanne Jones and Cindy Gustafson, who represent Districts 1 through 5, respectively.

Former California Governor Jerry Brown signed the bill into law in April 2017.

Public Works Deputy Director Matt Randall said, “SB-1 funding is the cornerstone of road maintenance projects in the county, and we’re looking forward to getting started.”

Where is the money going?

Below is a list of projects that funding was approved for.

30 miles of surface treatment projects on various county roads

5 miles of asphalt overlay projects

Testing and weld repairs to the Foresthill Bridge

Repairs to a failing culvert and roadway washout on Summer Star Road in Newcastle

Repair of a failing culvert and roadway washout on Gorman Ranch Road in Foresthill

Bridge deck repairs and maintenance on Cisco Road at the South Uba River Bridge

Routine maintenance activities including pothole patching, tree removal and road repairs at various locations this summer