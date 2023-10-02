(FOX40.COM) — With shelters across the nation experiencing increased overcrowding, Placer County Animal Services is partnering with local elected officials to raise awareness and celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month with discounted adoptions.

Throughout the entire month of October, residents and visitors alike will have the chance to adopt a shelter pet from the Auburn shelter for the discounted price of $15.

To kickstart the celebration, PCAS said they’re partnering with Congressman Kevin Kiley and Placer County Supervisor Shanti Landon to host a special event on Saturday, Oct. 7. The event promises an array of engaging activities and opportunities for attendees.

Placer County Animal Services reported that they saw a 21% increase in dog intakes from comparable periods in 2022 to 2023, while also seeing 6% and 2% declines in adoptions and redemptions. As a result, the shelter has experienced more frequent overcrowding this year, particularly with dogs – a trend they say mirrors national shifts. The average length of stay has increased by six days for dogs and eight days for cats.

The adoption event is scheduled to happen from 10 a.m. to noon at Placer County Animal Services, 11232 B Ave. Auburn. For more information visit www.placer.ca.gov.