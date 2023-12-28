(FOX40.COM) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man on Thursday for a homicide that happened at the beginning of the year.

In a social media post, the department said a 63-year-old man was arrested in El Dorado County for the murder of Jimmy Wiedeman, 44, in the unincorporated area of Lincoln.

According to PCSO, Wiedeman was killed on January 1 near the 1100 block of Fox Lane.

Earlier in the year, the Lincoln Police Department and Placer County Sheriff’s Office obtained surveillance video that showed four men entering Wiedeman’s home around 1:30 p.m. and leaving his home in a white pickup truck after he was reportedly shot and killed.

“Thank you to everyone who worked so hard on this case over the last two years, and to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office who assisted in taking [the suspect] into custody,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. “We are happy we can bring some justice to the family and friends of Jimmie Wiedeman.”