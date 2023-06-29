(KTXL) — A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy has been fired after an investigation found they were involved in several acts of sexual misconduct in 2022, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have no tolerance for law enforcement misconduct on or off duty. We have reported the allegations to the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training under Senate Bill 2,” said Sheriff Wayne Woo.

Jon Persinger of Rocklin was placed on administrative leave in January after allegations surfaced that he was soliciting prostitution while on and off duty.

He was also alleged to have unlawfully accessed law enforcement telecommunications.

The sheriff’s office said that these incidents of sexual misconduct took place between September and November of 2022.

A joint investigation between the Placer County District Attorney’s Office and the sheriff’s office began in January and ended with Persinger being fired from his position with the sheriff’s office.