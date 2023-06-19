(KTXL) — The longest-running event in Placer County is returning this week.

The Placer County Fair is back for its 85th year at the @the Grounds in Roseville at 700 Event Center Drive.

It starts Thursday, June 22, and continues through Sunday, June 25.

Officials expect the fair to attract more than 15,000 fairgoers this year.

According to a press release from Placer Valley Tourism, the fair started during the Great Depression.

“The Fair is an annual tradition for so many families and, in some cases, for a few generations,” said Kim Summers, Chief Executive Officer of @the Grounds and Placer Valley Tourism, in the release. “We’re looking forward to celebrating 85 years and starting the summer together.”

Officials said the fair will have two carnival areas — one for adults and teens and the other being more kid-friendly.

The adult and teen carnival will feature games and rides like the Drop Tower while the kid-friendly carnival have bumper cars and a super slide.

The Placer County Fair will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

On Sundays, it will be open from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The fair’s entertainment lineup and food

The carnival areas were relocated to pave the way for the return of racing at the All-American Speedway, which begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The race will feature cars that top 100 miles per hour with different racing divisions such as the Wild West Super Series (closed wheel) and Velocity Solar Modified (open wheel).

“We are super-excited to have it back,” race organizer Bill McAnally said in the release. “It’s always been a grandstand-filled event. We all see much value in this.”

Racing fans can watch the event with a fair ticket and a separate ticket for the races.

Race tickets are $26 for ages 13 and up and $19 for ages 6 to 12. Kids 5 and under get into the races for free.

Other entertainment includes free concerts featuring The Spazmatics on Thursday, Wonder Bread 5 on Friday, Outlaw Mariachi on Saturday and Adam Alddama and the Aces on Sunday.

The concerts are at the Attaway Pavilion, where guests can also purchase beer and wine.

Daily entertainment includes Circus Imagination, Illusionist Sean Watson-Master and Wild About Monkeys.

As for food, the fair will have about 20 food vendors, offering deep-fried corn dogs, cotton candy, ceviche and lemonade.

How much are tickets?

Admission to the fair is $10 for adults, $6 for children 6 to 13 years old, and children 5 and under get in for free.

Tickets for military and seniors 65 years and older are $8. Fair attendees could save $2 on their tickets if they buy before the fair online.

Presale carnival wristbands for the entire four-day event are $30, while the presale is $8 per day for adults, $6 for military and seniors, and $4 for kids 6 to 11 years old.

Tap or click here to buy tickets.

As for parking, it’ll be $10 per day, but fair-goers can purchase a four-day parking pass for $35 before the fair.