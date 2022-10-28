PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Auburn was arrested on Oct. 19 after shooting himself in the leg, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that Michael Hewitt, 48, was found with a Glock 48 after deputies responded to his residence in the Auburn Mobile Home Park for reports of someone suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies said they found blood spots outside Hewitt’s home and heard a man yelling inside.

Hewitt was found inside by deputies who were told by the felon that he had shot himself in the leg, according to the sheriff’s office.

The pistol was found with a round in the chamber and a magazine near Hewitt’s foot had an additional four rounds inside it.

Hewitt’s leg was treated with a tourniquet by the responding deputies before he was transported to a nearby hospital.

The Glock was found to be unregistered and Hewitt was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, being in possession of ammunition and carrying an unregistered firearm.