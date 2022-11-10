PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large fire in Placer County on Thursday has forced road closures near Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit.

The fire was reported around 4:38 a.m. with no injuries at a storage facility east of the Western Placer Waste Management Authority office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CAL FIRE said that seven to eight semi-trucks caught fire and then spread to nearby trailers. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by CAL FIRE law enforcement.

Drift smoke is expected to enter areas of Roseville and Lincoln.