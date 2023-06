(KTXL) — According to CAL FIRE NEU, a woman in Colfax had some unexpected help with her landscaping firefighters with the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit on Tuesday.

Crews from CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department station 30 responded to a home in Colfax after reports came in of an elderly woman who had fallen over.

After giving the woman first aid, the firefighters grabbed the woman’s lawnmower and finished mowing her lawn.