(FOX40.COM) — The Placer County Grand Jury issued its final report of 2022-23 and highlighted issues surrounding the South Placer Fire District and the county-wide homelessness spending.

The grand jury is made up of 19 jurors who have been Placer County residents for at least one year and is tasked with investigating complaints submitted by citizens.

South Placer Fire District

In September, FOX40.com reported that the South Placer Fire District, which covers part of Granite Bay, Loomis, Penryn and Newcastle, would be closing stations due to budgeting shortfalls.

The closures included stations 15 and 19 in Granite Bay and caused personnel and equipment to be relocated to other stations within the fire district.

Some of the key findings by the grand jury include:

• Existing revenue streams are insufficient for the district to maintain its operations

• Parcel assessment is insufficient for the division to maintain current operation levels

• Constituents seem unaware of the district’s performance and operating needs

According to the grand jury’s findings, the fire district has not seen a raise in local taxes since 1981 to fund the district’s operations.

The 2008 economic collapse forcing higher operational costs along with the growing population in the service area has caused a need for expansion in services without an increase in funding.

According to the grand jury report, 1,317 housing units have been added to the fire district’s original area of service (Division 2) from 2000 to 2020, marking a 16.5 percent increase.

In 2017, South Placer Fire consolidated with the partnering fire district, Loomis Fire Protection District creating SPFD Division 1.

A 10-year projection of the fire district’s expenditure total and revenue totals forecasts that by 2032-2033, expenditures costs will rise to nearly $25 million while revenues will just exceed $20 million.

A ballot initiative was made in June 2022 to raise the Special Assessment cost for division 2 single-family homes to $214 from the $70 that was approved in 1981.

Of the nearly 9,000 ballots that were sent out only 30% returned and less than 50% were in favor of the measure.

In their conclusion, the grand jury cited a lack of public knowledge of the serious shortfalls of the fire district’s budget and what that could mean for fire protection in the area of concern.

As a recommendation, the grand jury wants South Placer Fire to conduct more town hall meetings, send newsletters, and inform constituents through social media, email and direct email before the Nov. 30 special election.

Homelessness Spending in Placer County

Following not receiving any clear answer from the Placer County Board of Supervisors on how much money the county spends and receives related to homelessness each year, the grand jury launched its own investigation to determine those figures.

The grand jury investigated the county-wide spending on homelessness from July 2021 to March 2023 and looked at the county’s five cities and one incorporated town.

Their investigation revealed that county-wide spending on homelessness in that time period was around $80 million.

The key findings from this investigation were:

• There is little communication between the cities, towns and the county on homelessness funding and expenditures

• There are no budget line items for homeless funding or expenditures on any of the city’s, town or county’s budgets

Roseville, the county’s largest city, accounts for 38 percent of the homeless population and reported $17.2 million in spending toward homelessness between July 2021 and March 2023.

One of the largest areas of spending was $15.1 for affordable housing and homeless prevention programs. Around $12 million of that spending came from state and federal funding.

The grand jury recommended that the county and each of the city’s and town establish a full accounting of their homeless funding and expenditures to the public on an annual basis starting Jan. 1, 2024.

Responses to the findings are due back to the grand jury by Oct. 1.