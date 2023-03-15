(KTXL) — A home in Colfax was almost completely buried in mud at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday as a nearby hillside gave way, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit.

The home along Ben Taylor Road suffered major damage, but all occupants of the home were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office formed an unified command after the mudslide and issued an evacuation warning for 20 additional homes in the nearby area.

At around 9 p.m., fire crews were released from the scene and a geologist’s assessment reduced the amount of homes under evacuation warning to two homes under mandatory evacuation warning.

Further assessments of the area will be carried out on Wednesday, according to CAL FIRE.