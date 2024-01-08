(FOX40.COM) — Photographers everywhere have the opportunity to be featured in an issue of Location California thanks to a competition being hosted by the Placer County Film Office.

The office is looking for the best photos of Placer County to submit to the long-standing magazine to showcase some of the county’s best filmmaking locations.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for photographers to showcase their work and the beauty of Placer County,” said Film Placer Tahoe program liaison Juli Johnston. “We’ve had many notable films and commercials filmed right here in Placer and our county offers a multitude of filming options for directors and filmmakers.”

According to the county, Location California is “the world’s longest-established magazine focusing on location and studio production around the world.”

Those looking to submit their images of Placer County must check all of the following boxes to qualify.

The photos must be taken in Placer County with a date stamp of no later than Jan. 1, 2023, and must showcase properties that have consented to serve as filming locations.

Entries can then be submitted via social media through comments and/or replies on the contest announcement post or by direct messaging Placer County’s accounts.

The film office will then pick the top three images as finalists who then must sign a copyright release prior to the images’ publication in the magazine.

Submissions will be accepted until midnight on Jan. 21.