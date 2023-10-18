(FOX40.COM) — If your medicine cabinet has a growing collection of unused or expired medication it might be worth heading to one of Placer County’s several anonymous drug take back locations on Oct. 28.

Eight drop-off locations will be open across Placer County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of a collaborative effort with the county’s law enforcement agencies, local schools, Raising Placer, Rx Drug Safety Placer Nevada and the Coalition of Auburn & Lincoln Youth.

The eight locations include:

Auburn

• City Hall, 1225 Lincoln Way

• Justice/DeWitt Center, 2929 Richardson Dr.

Lincoln

• Lincoln Police Department Station, 770 7th St.

Loomis

• Del Oro High School, 3301 Taylor Rd.

Rocklin

• Rocklin Police Department Station, 4080 Rocklin Rd.

• Rocklin Fire Station #3, 2001 Wildcat Blvd.

Roseville

• Roseville High School, 1 Tiger Way

• Sun City-Roseville (by tennis courts), 7050 Del Webb Blvd.

Accepted drop-off items include: prescription medication, non-prescription medication, veterinary medication and vaping devices with the battery removed.

Do not drop-off: sharps/lancets, medical waste or illicit substances including marijuana.

The two goals of the drop-off day are to reduce the risk of children having access to these drugs and the drugs being improperly disposed into waterways.

According to Raising Placer, prescription and over-the-counter drug use is one of the most misused substances by teens.

Raising Placer is funded by the Drug Free Communities Support Program from the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to prevent and reduce youth substance abuse.

For those not able to attend the event, the Drug Enforcement Administration Diversion Control Division has year-round drug drop-off locations.