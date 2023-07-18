(KTXL) — A convicted sex offender is being granted his release as a transient in Placer County, according to the district attorney’s office.

A judge made the decision to grant William Stephenson’s release after a three-hour-long hearing where the Placer County District Attorney’s Office opposed his release. The district attorney’s office said it “vehemently opposed” Stephenson’s release throughout all court proceedings.

Stephenson is classified as a Sexually Violent Behavior in California and is enrolled in the state’s Sexually Violent Predator program under state law.

When Stephenson’s release is set, an RV will be provided to him that will be purchased by Liberty Healthcare. The location of Stephenson’s placement will be addressed at a hearing on Sept. 1 at 8:30 a.m. at a Placer County Superior Court, the district attorney’s office said.

The district attorney’s office said it will pursue legislation “prohibiting the transient release of individuals deemed to be sexually violent” and will request to take part in auditing the state’s Sexually Violent Behavior program.

In January 2022, a Placer County judge made a ruling approving the conditional release of Stephenson and tasked the Department of State Hospitals with finding him housing.

The department hired Liberty Healthcare as a subcontractor to conduct the housing search.

“His criminal history is highly concerning and I believe he poses a great threat to our community,” Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said in a statement. “I vehemently oppose Stephenson’s release and I want to reassure the community we will continue to exercise utmost caution and vigilance as we closely monitor Stephenson if he is released.”

Stephenson’s criminal history dates back to the 1980s in Sacramento County where he was first convicted of indecent exposure in 1985 and again in 1986 of assault and sexual battery, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

In 1986, Stephenson was convicted of four counts of indecent exposure in Contra Costa County. He was later convicted in 1991 of multiple counts of sexual violent crimes in El Dorado County, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Stephenson served 26 years in state prison after being convicted for violent sex crimes and was released in 2014. He was arrested in Roseville in 2017 after he was found in possession of child pornography on his electronic devices, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephenson’s next hearing on Sept. 1 is open to the public and will take place in Placer County Superior Court in Auburn, according to the district attorney’s office.