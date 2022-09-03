NORTH AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that one of their K-9 units discovered 50,000 fentanyl pills in North Auburn on Monday.

During a traffic stop at 1:35 p.m. on Eastbound Interstate 80, K-9 Ruger alerted his partner to the drivers side of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that upon a search of that area of the vehicle the deputy located five aluminum foil-lined packages that were also vacuumed sealed. The deputy estimated that each package contained at least 10,0000 fentanyl pills and in total weighed over 12 pounds.

A further search of the vehicle resulted in discovering four cell phones, $898 in cash with the driver and $105 in cash with the passenger, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brigido Lopez-Beltran, 27, and Joaquin Mardueno, 32, were arrested and are facing charges for possession and sale of narcotics, according to the sheriff’s office.