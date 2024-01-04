(FOX40.COM) — Vertical prosecution is the strategy that the Placer County District Attorney believes will curb the effects of retail theft in the county and protect local businesses, according to a recent news release from the DA.

On Wednesday, DA Morgan Gire announced a new countywide initiative that will use a layered approach to combating retail theft.

The district attorney’s office has hired a full-time Deputy District Attorney, a District Attorney Investigator and a Crime Analyst to make up the core elements of this vertical prosecution program.

In practice, cases of retail theft will be handled by the same pair of investigators and prosecutors from the date of filing through adjudication, according to the district attorney’s office.

The crime analyst will add the ability for the program to utilize data to respond to retail theft effectively.

“Benefits of a vertical prosecution model include improved collaboration and communication with allied agencies, consistent and appropriate sentencing, and the development of critical relationships with investigators and affected community members,” the district attorney’s office wrote in a news release.

Funding for this new initiative comes from a $2 million grant from the California Board of State and Community Corrections and approved by the Placer County Board of Supervisors.

“The grant also provides funds to purchase state-of-the-art technology that will aid in the investigation and prosecution of retail thieves,” the DA said. “The Placer County District Attorney’s Office will make this tool available to all local law enforcement agencies making it an asset to the entire Placer region.”

As a part of the program, business owners can also post flyers in their windows provided by the district attorney’s office that read “This business is protected by Placer County’s retail theft initiative.”

The sign will also include a QR code that directs to a new information page about the retail theft initiative.

The district attorney’s office is not taking on the fight alone and has created a coalition with several county law enforcement agencies and business organizations.

One of those partners is the Roseville Police Department, which received its own $600,000 grant to combat retail theft.

The police department plans to use the grant money to purchase software subscriptions to intelligence support, technology forensics programs and more.

It will also fund overtime for extra enforcement during holiday periods and “additional operations dictated by crime trends.