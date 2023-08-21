(FOX40.COM) — Following a closed session hearing by the Department of State Hospitals regarding the placement of legally designated sexually violent predator William Stephenson into Placer County as a transient, Placer County leaders spoke on the conduct of the meeting.

“The Department of State Hospitals lack of transparency throughout this entire process has been somewhat disheartening, Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire said during the news conference following the meeting. “We will continue to oppose his release.”

After nearly 30 years in prison, Stephenson was released and turned over to the Department of State Hospitals.

He was serving time for violent sex offenses and possession of child pornography, according to previous reports.

Under the California’s Sexually Violent Predator Program, on July 17 Stephenson was granted conditional transient release into Placer County.

According to Placer County, Stephenson will be released to a trailer or RV at a location that has yet to be determined and he will not be able to move the trailer or RV and will be under the supervision of the Department of State Hospitals.

“So for the Department of State Hospitals to gamble again on Mr. Stevenson with the safety of this community from the comforts of Sacramento is highly disappointing,” Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said. “As the sheriff I am not willing to take that gamble frankly and I will stand up and oppose any release to Mr. Stevenson in Placer County.”

The Housing Committee held their closed session to determine possible locations where Stephenson could be placed in Placer County.

However the committee did not come to any conclusions and had little to report out from their closed session meeting.

During the new conference, Woo shared that Stephenson has previously said he has no desire to be released in Placer County as he has no ties to the community.

“We don’t want him here and he doesn’t want to be here,” Woo said. “He has no tie’s here. We should put him in a county where he thinks he can be most successful.”

Once a location is selected by the Housing Committee, they will need to seek public input from Placer County residents for 30 days before Stephenson can officially be moved.