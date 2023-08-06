(FOX.40.COM) — A traffic stop in San Andreas led to two arrests after sheriffs discovered guns, drugs and accompanying paraphernalia, said the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 28, around midnight, sheriffs initiated a traffic stop on Saint Charles Street in San Andreas. During the stop, it was discovered that the driver, Auburn resident Mario Berumen-Rose, 36, had an outstanding felony warrant.

This led to deputies searching the vehicle, which revealed a gun, illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, Amy Ronnigen, 46, from Cool, California, was also arrested for possession of a gun. Both suspects were previously prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.

Berumen-Rose was charged with felony possession of a gun, possessing a controlled substance while armed, and illegally possessing ammunition.

Ronnigen was charged with possession of ammunition while prohibited, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Both have been booked into a jail in Calaveras County.