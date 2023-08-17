(FOX40.COM) — A meeting for community members to consult with Placer County agencies about the placement recommendations for convicted sex offender William Stephenson will happen August 21, according to Placer County District Attorney’s Office.

Stephenson was released from prison after almost 30 years and then turned over to the Department of State Hospitals (DSH). Stephenson did time for violent sex offenses and possession of child pornography, according to reports. He was granted conditional transient release into Placer County on July 17, under California’s Sexually Violent Predator Program.

The program is a follow-up to the state’s Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) Act that was passed in 1996 to provide additional inpatient commitment and treatment for certain high risk sex offenders after the completion of their prison sentence.

The program encourages inmates who served their time in prison to be rehabilitated by DHS and then released conditionally, or unconditionally, into the offenders respective community, according to DSH. Stephenson’s county of domicile was determined to be Placer County based on a previously listed address in Placer County.

The county of domicile is decided by the Superior Court.

“His criminal history is highly concerning and I believe he poses a great threat to our community,” Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said in a previous FOX40.COM report. “I vehemently oppose Stephenson’s release and I want to reassure the community we will continue to exercise utmost caution and vigilance as we closely monitor Stephenson if he is released.”

A judge ruled that Stephenson would be released into a trailer or RV at a fixed location that has yet to be determined. He won’t legally be able to move the trailer or RV.

DSH and their third-party conditional release provider, Liberty Healthcare, are responsible for supervising Stephenson. The law considers this a “Transient Release” because he will not have a designated address.

“The District Attorney’s Office is disappointed with how Liberty Healthcare and the Department of State Hospitals have handled the placement of sexually violent predator, Stephenson,” said Placer County District Attorney Office Public Information Officer, Stephanie Herrera. “Liberty and DHS gave the District Attorney’s Office last minute notice that they will be holding a public meeting regarding the placement of SVP William Stephenson.”

Herrera said that community member’s input at the August 21 meeting will be considered before Stephenson’s official placement.

“We want to ensure your voice is heard during this hearing. While we continue to oppose the release of Mr. Stephenson, we also cannot allow the state to hold a placement hearing without providing our residents the adequate opportunity for feedback,” Herrera said.

The meeting will happen at 9:30 a.m. on August 21. The DA reported some options to submit comments for the upcoming meeting:

•Attend in-person at the State of California Allenby Building at 1215 O Street, First Floor, Room 110B, Sacramento- representatives from DSH and Liberty will be present.

•Attend in-person at the Placer County Community Development Agency, 3091 County Center Drive, Auburn- representatives from Placer County will be present.

•Submit public comment in writing to the state by using the district attorney’s Microsoft form link from August 20 until midnight on August 22.