(FOX40.COM) — January 2024 marks an important milestone for Placer County’s Mobile Crisis Team and the hundreds of people they serve as the team now operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The mobile crisis team works to address mental health crises in Placer County by utilizing their mental health clinicians, psychiatric nurses and peer advocates to develop safe supportive coping plans.

“Services are tailored to individual needs yet may include nursing triage, referrals for needed services and linkage to ongoing mental health treatment,” the crisis team wrote in a news release.

The team meets with those in need in any setting like parks, schools, shelters, homes or parking lots.

In recent years the team has expanded from providing support to mainly adults to now serving youth and families.

During the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the Mobile Crisis Team answered almost 500 calls for help across the county, according to Placer County.

These calls for help came from individuals experiencing crises, their loved ones or referrals from partnering law enforcement agencies and schools.

“Our goal is to use a ‘whatever it takes’ approach during a crisis in order to help people remain safely in the community, surrounded by their families and support network; hospitalization is only considered if absolutely necessary,” said Children’s System of Care director Twylla Abrahamson.

Those in need of the Mobile Crisis Team’s services can call 888-886-5401.