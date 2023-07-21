(KTXL) — For those needing to get their children vaccinated before returning to school this August, Placer County Public Health is holding a free back-to-school immunization clinic for children without access to vaccines.

If your child is uninsured or has Medi-Cal they can attend the clinic from July to September by appointment. To book an appointment parents or guardians can call 530-886-1883 or email placeriz@placer.ca.gov.

Clinics will be available in Roseville and Auburn. Parents or guardians must attend the clinic with their child and provide the child’s immunization records or a school letter.

In 2022, Placer County Public Health vaccinated 362 children in Placer County, providing 990 routine child vaccines.

“While families are encouraged to see their regular healthcare provider if possible, these clinics are intended to meet the needs of families who are still getting established with a primary care provider,” the county wrote in a news release.

California state law requires that all children entering kindergarten or seventh grade must be fully immunized in order to attend school.