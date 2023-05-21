A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

(KTXL) — During an attempted traffic stop on Sunday morning in Penryn, a person died after a short pursuit with law enforcement, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 2 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near the 76 gas station on Penryn Road when the suspect vehicle fled.

While being pursued by law enforcement the suspect vehicle crashed near Penryn Estates Drive and the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

As of 5 a.m., Penryn Road is closed between Taylor Road and Penryn Estates Drive.