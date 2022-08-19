PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday several Placer County law enforcement agencies found that several registered sex offenders were in violation of their terms, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that as part of the Kiely Rodni investigation the Truckee Police Department, Placer County Probation Department, the Auburn Police Department and other area law enforcement conducted compliance sweeps of registered sex offenders.

During these sweeps in the Truckee and North Tahoe area, law enforcement arrested one registered offender and criminal charges were filed against another, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The Truckee Police Department routinely conducts similar sweeps and is committed to aggressively pursuing prosecution of those offenders found to be out of compliance with any probation or parole terms,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post.