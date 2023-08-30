(FOX40.COM) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District said that the first human case of West Nile virus in the county has been reported in Roseville.

As of August 30, the agency has detected the mosquito-transmitted disease in 34 dead birds and 165 mosquito samples. The Placer County Public Health officer, along with other health officials, is urging residents to prevent mosquito bites after reporting the first human case on Wednesday.

Dr. Rob Oldham, the Placer County interim health officer, said, “While most people with West Nile virus may not feel sick or have mild symptoms, about 1 in 150 infected people develop a serious illness.”

“Taking simple measures to prevent mosquito bites can reduce this risk,” he added.

The district said that although human cases are reported weeks after symptoms begin to show up, the risk for West Nile virus transmission remains high in Placer County.

“We encourage residents to wear an EPA-registered repellent to protect themselves from mosquito bites while we enhance our surveillance efforts and schedule treatments to help lower the risk of disease transmission to people,” said District Manager Joel Buettner.

Officials in Placer County recommend practicing the three D’s to prevent exposure to West Nile virus:

DEET – Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 according to label instructions. Repellents keep the mosquitoes from biting you. DEET can be used safely on infants and children 2 months of age and older. DAWN AND DUSK – Mosquitoes often bite in the early morning and evening so it is important to wear proper clothing and repellent if outside during these times. Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep mosquitoes out. Repair or replace screens with tears or holes. DUMP AND DRAIN – Mosquitoes lay their eggs on standing water. Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, including flower pots, old car tires, rain gutters, and pet bowls. If you know of a swimming pool that is not being properly maintained, please contact the district at 916-380-5444.