Video courtesy of Placer County Sheriff’s Office

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they will be adding some new technologies to their newest fleet of Chevrolet Tahoes.

The sheriff’s office said that these improvements will address issues that law enforcement has been experiencing for decades.

The improvements will include a new digital rearview mirror, electronically controlled spot lights and the ability for the vehicle to stop itself when the vehicle is traveling 5 mph or slower, according to the sheriff’s office.

The digital rearview mirror will allow deputies to see out of the rear of their vehicle at the flip of a switch.

The cage inside of law enforcement vehicles can make it challenging to see out of the rear window of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office, and this new mirror will use an image from cameras at the rear of the vehicle to allow deputies to better see what is behind them.

Before deputies would have to exit the vehicle to see what is behind them, according to the sheriff’s office.

With new electronically remote controlled spotlights, deputies are now able to control the passenger side spotlight without having to reach across the vehicle or getting out and going to the other side of the vehicle.

These new lights can pan and tilt in most any direction the operator needs them to.

One feature that could help deputies in fast moving operations is the vehicles ability to place itself in park when the vehicle is traveling under 5 mph if the officers needs to quickly exit the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This will be especially useful as the vehicle will safely come to a stop during a critical incident or during a pursuit when the deputy must make a quick exit,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post.

These new vehicles will be phased in as older patrol vehicles are phased out, according to the sheriff’s office.