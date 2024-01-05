(FOX40.COM) — Over the last few days, several county sheriff’s offices in California took measures to combat new gun control laws that went into effect on Jan. 1, and Placer County recently joined in on the opposition.

“I understand these changes may be frustrating, and I share your concerns,” said Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo in a recent statement to CCW holders. “I have repeatedly expressed my opposition to the State legislature amending the law at every stage, from its infancy to its adoption. I will continue to work with the California State Sheriff’s Association and will oppose any infringements on the Second Amendment.”

•Video Above: Gun control and other new California laws going into effect on Jan. 1.

The new law, Senate Bill 2 (SB 2), bans concealed carry weapons permit (CCW) holders from having their firearms at bars, places of worship, parks, public events, stadiums, casinos, financial institutions, medical facilities, on public transportation, and other public places. It was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 26, 2023, and became law on Monday despite multiple law enforcement agencies being opposed to it.

Days before the new law took effect, a federal court struck it down as unconstitutional, however, a federal appeals court reversed the decision and temporarily allowed it to go into effect while its legality goes through litigation.

An exception to the law is when a business owner hangs signage on their premise that permits CCW holders to be armed with their guns while at their establishment. With that in mind, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and other sheriff’s agencies in northern California created a designated place on their website for SB 2 opposers to find and print the required signage to get around the law.

“The sheriff is actively supporting the California State Sheriff’s Association in their opposition to these changes, mandated by SB 2,” Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. “He will be closely monitoring all legal challenges as they progress.”