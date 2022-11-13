PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested for being under the influence while driving a patrol car and responding to a call, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that a newly hired deputy, Allahno Hughes, responded to a call Saturday morning while driving a Placer County Sheriff’s patrol car.

When Hughes arrived on the scene, personnel who were already there suspected Hughes to be under the influence.

The sheriff’s office said that California Highway Patrol arrived at the scene and conducted a sobriety test on Hughes which concluded that “Hughes’ blood alcohol level was at 0.13%.”

According to the sheriff’s office, “Hughes was arrested for DUI and booked into the South Placer Jail.”

The sheriff’s office said that Hughes is no longer an employee of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and that he was “released from his probationary employment.”

Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a statement regarding the incident saying, “We want to remind our community that the sheriff’s office in no way condones such behavior, as we hold our deputies to the highest of standards.”