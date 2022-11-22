ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A traffic stop near Rocklin by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the discovery of several pounds of fentanyl on Thursday.

At around 2:44 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted at the Rocklin Road exit near Interstate 80 and the detaining deputy called for his K-9, Kruger, to help search the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

When Kruger reached the passenger side of the vehicle he alerted the handler and a duffle bag was discovered on the floor of the vehicle behind the passenger seat.

The bag contained “numerous blue tablets” that were later determined to be 60,000 fentanyl pills weighing in at 15 pounds.

Jorge Vega, 30, and Oscar Silvas, 30, were arrested and are facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and transportation/sale of a controlled substance.

“We want our community to understand how seriously we take each traffic stop and encounter with those who do not follow the law – our purpose is to ensure the safety of our community, especially from this deadly synthetic opioid,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post.