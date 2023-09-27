(FOX40.COM) — The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved for $29 million to spent over the next four years to provide raises within the Placer County Sheriff’s Office during the boards meeting on Tuesday.

Starting immediately deputies with the sheriff’s office will receive a 10% raise and then an additional 11% over the next three years. The agreement will begin on Oct. 7 and expire on June 30, 2027.

Along with the raises for the deputies, certain employees will receive an additional 6% raise in exchange for “reduced peace officer standards and training certificate incentive pays,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Other employee benefits include an increased contribution by the county to employee health care premiums, an additional paid floating holiday and a $3,000 retention bonus for all active Deputy Sheriff’s Association members.

“This decision not only recognizes the dedication and sacrifice of our deputies but also reinforces our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our community,” Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo wrote in a news release. “Together, we stand stronger in our mission to protect and serve. Thank you for your trust and support.”

Prior to this significant wage increase, deputies received around a 1% raise from the board in October 2021 along with an around 3% raise from the Measure F formula raise in February 2021.

According to the sheriff’s office, there had been a series of stalled negotiations and a lawsuit about ending the Measure F salary-setting formula.

Measure F was passed by Placer County voters in 1976 and prohibited the county from negotiating salary increases for deputy sheriffs in Placer County as the measure itself set the salaries.

On May 2, the Placer County Superior Court found Measure F to be unconstitutional and was invalid at its inception. It also was found to have violated state statutes requiring public employers to negotiate compensation and also conflicts with the Placer County Charter.

“We have been in this stalemate for quite a while, and we are here today because of you and your staff’s leadership,” Board Chair and Supervisor Jim Holmes said to DSA President Travis Thornsbury. “I want to thank you personally and on behalf of the board for your work getting this done.”

In order to maintain hiring competitiveness the board approved a one-time 15.5% wage increase for correctional officers in September.