(FOX40.COM) — Someone is allegedly calling Placer County residents and impersonating law enforcement, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

“A Placer County citizen informed us she received a voicemail last week. The male in the message is impersonating a sheriff’s office sergeant,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post on Tuesday.

The caller doesn’t identify which sheriff’s department he is affiliated with and claims an urgent matter requires the victim’s immediate attention, according to the audio voicemail obtained by Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller can also be heard making demands for an immediate call back.

FOX40.COM called the number in question and was greeted by a prompt that said, “If this is an emergency, call 9-1-1.” The automated message went on to say that FOX40.COM “reached the Alameda Police Department.”

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office got in contact with the Alameda Police Department in the Bay Area and confirmed the call was fraudulent.

“You really have to pay attention to the details,” said Placer County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Angela Musallam. “Law enforcement won’t give you a courtesy call if you’re in trouble. That’s just not how it works. We’ll show up or pull you over.”

Musallam also said that law enforcement agencies never randomly call from their cell phone, request money, or make threats pertaining to things such as jury duty.

For protection against phone scams, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said not to share personal info or payment details, don’t fall for gift card payment requests, avoid meeting anyone for payment exchanges, and always verify the caller’s legitimacy independently.