(KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a “computer virus scam” that has affected residents in the area recently.

In a social media post, the department writes that the people behind the scam have made “a profit exceeding $100,000.”

The agency continued in its post by sharing the story of a victim who lost $20,000 to an individual named “Nick” who claimed he was from the U.S Department of Treasury.

After her computer froze, the victim received a message that appeared to be from Microsoft with a phone number to contact for further help.

The victim called the number and ended up in a conversation with “Nick,” who claimed that she was required to pay “$20,000 in cash,” according to officials.

The post goes on to say that the victim attempted to get money in the form of a check, but “Nick” refused.

Finally, “Nick” guided the victim to place the cash into two separate envelopes, which also needed to be hidden in a shoebox. Then, the “final act” required a “designated representative” to receive the money at the Raley’s on Lincoln Way in Auburn.

“Tragically,” the department wrote, “this victim suffered a loss of $20,000 and continues to be harrassed with calls from the suspect, who persistently demands additional funds.”

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared the following tips to prevent other people from falling victim to the ongoing scam:

Listen to your intuition and if something feels off, it more than likely is.

Never give out any personal information.

Do your own research to find contact information for the company that is claiming payment from you.

Be on guard. Scams will never go away; there is a new, clever scam being devised every day.

Consult people you trust.