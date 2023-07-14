(KTXL) — Placer County, in partnership with the United States Forest Service, will be undergoing a several-thousand-acre reforestation project in the Mosquito Fire burn area, according to a news release from the county on Thursday.

Placer and El Dorado counties battled California’s largest fire of 2022, as the Mosquito Fire torched around 70,000 acres of forest near the communities of Foresthill and Michigan Bluff.

On Tuesday, the Placer County Board of Supervisors took the final steps in starting the Mosquito Fire restoration effort that will see more than 2,600 acres of forest replanted and restored.

In June, the USFS granted Placer County $700,000 for the cost of timber removal, hiring a forestry consultant for pre-sale activities, timber sale administration and field oversight.

Placer County stated that the project needed to start as soon as possible while the cost of timber is high enough to offset the cost of its removal.

The early phases of the project will see timber companies remove fire-killed trees across an area of 2,636 acres where around 200,000 trees were affected by the fire.

“The replanting and restoration project aims to address the aftermath of the fire, minimize its impact on the environment and surrounding communities, and restore the natural balance of the region’s ecosystem,” the county wrote in the news release.

The areas where the treatment will take place are adjacent to Mosquito Ridge Road, Deadwood Road and Foresthill Divide Road.

One concern raised by residents in the Foresthill area was the use of damage roadways in the burn area by the timber trucks.

“The Foresthill Group is very aware of those roads, road networks and the challenges that are up there,” Placer County District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson said. “They are bearing the brunt of a lot of the logging traffic that is taking a huge tole on what is remaining of those roads that are pretty damaged.”

In January, the National Forest Service announced that several miles of Mosquito Ridge Road and surrounding trail networks would be closed due to the amount of damage it sustained from the fire.

The roadway saw even further damage during the several storms this winter that brought heavy rain and caused landslides across the burn area.

“There continue to be many hazards in the burned area requiring ongoing assessment and repair before the area can be fully reopened. Recent wet weather continues to impact roads and trails within the burn scar,” the USFS wrote in a news release in February.

The cost of the restoration project is not to exceed $625,668.48 and there is no established timeline for completion of the project.