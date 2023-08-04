(FOX40.COM) — Customers of the Placer County Water Agency will have increased security in their water supply during future disasters due to increased funding for infrastructure projects, according to the water agency’s board of directors.

On Thursday, the board approved around $550,000 in funding to go towards new backup emergency generators at the American River and Ophir Road pump stations and a power generation facility fueled by forest-thinning projects.

The installation of the new generators will cost around $250,000 and the water agency says these backups will double the pumping capacity to ensure water delivery during public safety power shutoff events.

These shut-offs can be caused by increased fire risk, severe weather or other types of unforeseen events.

A $2.3 million FEMA grant obtained through the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services will be used to purchase the generators.

The second project, totaling around $300,000, is to develop an electricity-generation facility that will be fueled by forest-thinning projects through the Tahoe Central Sierra California Forest Residual Aggregation Market Enhancement.

“We’re particularly excited about this innovative approach to removing these fuels because it helps to create a market for the small trees and brush cleared from area forests which will help prevent catastrophic fires,” said Board Chairman Robert Dugan. “These fires threaten water supplies in two ways: They can cause severe erosion that can damage water and power infrastructure, and they can pollute water supplies and increase treatment costs.”

Funding for the project came from a $500,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research.

Specialized labor at these sites is being funded by a $1 million regional mutual assistance agreement with the California Utilities Emergency Association.