(KTXL) — A man who allegedly stabbed a woman in Placer County on Sunday was arrested in Sacramento County, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Dodd, 34, described as a transient from Auburn, is believed to have stabbed a woman at around 9:02 p.m. in the 3900 block of Grass Valley Highway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found the woman near a trailer with a stab wound to her chest after being led there by witnesses. The woman was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

On Tuesday, Dodd was found in Citrus Heights by law enforcement and is facing charges of attempted murder.