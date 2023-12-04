(FOX40.COM) — In honor of its 50th anniversary, Placer Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) will open its doors to the public for a festive open house.

“Family, friends, and animal lovers are all invited to attend this cheerful seasonal celebration,” SPCA said in a press release. “Halls will be decked and the animals will be getting into the holiday spirit as they await their ‘fur’ ever homes.”

Guests will have the opportunity to “tour the adoption center, shop the Holiday Pop-up Shoppe, snack on tasty treats, sip beverages, play games, and more,” according to the press release.

All proceeds from the Holiday Pop-up Shoppe will reportedly benefit the animals of Placer SPCA.

“Come do your holiday shopping where you can purchase yummy baked goods and one-of-a-kind gift baskets while helping to care for Placer County’s homeless animals.,” SPCA said.

SPCA’s Holiday Open House is scheduled to happen from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Placer SPCA Adoption and Education Center, 200 Tahoe Avenue, Roseville.