(FOX40.COM) — As the kennels of the Maui Humane Society filled with homeless animals following the West Maui Wildfires, the Placer County SPCA offered a helping hand by taking on some of their animals.

On Monday, three adoptable dogs from Maui were sent to Placer SPCA’s Intake Center in Roseville.

Placer SPCA said that this mission was only possible due to the a recently established relationship between the two animal care facilities.

Placer SPCA

Placer SPCA

Placer SPCA

“Maui Humane Society had been desperately pleading for assistance to alleviate overcrowding of their homeless animal population prior to the devastating fire that swept through Lahaina,” Placer SPCA wrote in a news release. “In April, Placer SPCA responded to Maui’s call for help as they struggled to care for 130 dogs with only 40 kennels.”

After flights were found for the dogs, they were taken to San Francisco and then transported to Roseville.

“Placer SPCA will continue to work in tandem to support Maui’s homeless animal population in this time of need and beyond by doing everything possible to alleviate the strain they are under as they work around the clock to provide shelter to animal evacuees and those who have been displaced due to the fire,” Placer SPCA wrote.