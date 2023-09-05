Rocklin Police say a man entered Banner Bank near Sunset Blvd. and Stanford Ranch Rd. and demanded money from the employees before leaving on foot.

(FOX40.COM) — Rocklin Police is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

The agency said the bank robbery happened at about 1:40 p.m. at the Banner Bank located near the corner of Sunset Blvd. and Stanford Ranch Road.

Police said the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from the bank employees, and then left on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male adult who was wearing sunglasses, a medical mask, gloves, a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police ask anyone with information to call 916-625-5400.