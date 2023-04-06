(KTXL) — Placer County is adding several more miles of trails and a new parking lot to the popular Hidden Falls Regional Park, according to the county.

Hidden Falls is located at 7587 Mears Place, Auburn and is open from dawn to dusk.

On Tuesday, the county board of supervisors approved construction plans for the Twilight Ride Access and Parking/Trailhead Project at North Auburn Park.

This expansion will provide access to 8 miles of new trails for hiking, cycling, running and horseback riding, a new parking lot and trailhead entrance off of Bell Road, improved signage and enhanced vegetation management.

“We are excited to move this project forward while continuing to collaborate with park neighbors in order to minimize impacts on the surrounding areas,” said Placer County District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “This project will provide a great opportunity for our community to get outside and enjoy the beauty of Placer County’s natural landscape.”

Although the project will add more parking to what exists at the park already, the county will still have guests make online parking reservations “to ensure parking is available and to avoid overcrowding in the rural neighborhood.”

Currently, Hidden Falls offers about 30 miles of multi-use trails, two observation decks for viewing the around 30-foot waterfalls, swimming areas and fishing access.