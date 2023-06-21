(KTXL) — Project 8, a 75-feet tall winery, is coming to Penryn after approval from the Placer County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The winery has been described as a “world-class destination” vineyard that will also feature an accessory restaurant and underground cave network.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors voted on the following items pertaining to the winery:

• Certifying the environmental impact report (Voted 5-0)

• Approving zoning text to allow the height of the building (Voted 4-1)

• Approval of a conditional use permit to operate the full-scale winery (Voted 4-0-1)

Once completed, Project 8, which will be located at 7615 Callison Road in Penryn, is expected to produce 50,000 cases of wine every year.

The winery will reportedly offer wine tastings, dinner service, and agricultural events while also providing those who attend with an educational experience in winemaking.

The conditional use permit will also allow Project 8 to host 12 special events a year unrelated to agriculture.

Board Chair and District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes said, “Project 8, and the impact it will have on agri-business is a turning point for the wine industry in our county.”