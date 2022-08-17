PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office reported on Wednesday that rainbow-colored fentanyl, possibly focused towards minors, has been found in Placer County.

The DA’s office said that while all forms of fentanyl are dangerous this newly designed one has a focus of getting minors to use the drug.

“Yet we find this rainbow-colored substance is one of the many tools that dealers are using to make the poison appeal to our kids,” Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire said. “Any form of narcotic that does not come from a doctor’s prescription could be lethal, but we want the community to know these multi-colored powders are one of the trends we are seeing in the fentanyl market.”

Between 2018-2021 Placer County has seen a 450% increase in fentanyl deaths and nearly half of the county’s fentanyl deaths have been people under the age of 25, according to the DA’s office.

Tik Tok and Snapchat have shown to be where the majority of sales are occurring as people buy off-market vape pens and marijuana from the apps, according to the DA’s office.

“Our biggest tool we have against this epidemic is to open the lines of communication,” Gire said. “We need to remove the stigma surrounding issues that are affecting our kids today and what mechanisms they are using to cope with those issues. Fentanyl has changed the landscape – what was once considered harmless experimentation can lead to death.”