(FOX40.COM) — Thunder Valley Casino Resort announced Tuesday that the Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform at The Venue on the one-year anniversary of its opening.

The Grammy Award-winning band will take the stage at the casino and resort’s venue on Feb. 17, 2024.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the one-year anniversary of The Venue with a performance by the iconic band, Red Hot Chili Peppers,” Thunder Valley General Manager Dawn Clayton said. “Over the past year at The Venue, we have seen a multitude of unforgettable performances, providing our guests with unparalleled entertainment experiences.”

“As we enter our second year, we look forward to hosting more big-name performers and expanding our entertainment footprint even further,” Clayton continued.

The band, which consists of Anthony Kiedis (vocals), Flea (bass), Chad Smith (drums) and John Frusciante, released two albums in 2022 — “Unlimited Love” and “Return of the Dream Canteen.”

The quartet were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. online and at the Rewards Center Box Office. Thunder Rewards Members have earlier access to tickets on-site at the Rewards Center Box Office beginning Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.

According to Thunder Valley, The Venue is a 150,000-square-foot, 4,500-seat multi-level indoor venue for concerts and comedy shows.

The Venue officially opened on Feb. 17, 2023, with The Eagles as its first performer. The grand opening show was followed by Bruno Mars and Santana on Feb. 18 and Feb. 19, 2023.

Since opening last February, The Venue has hosted numerous comedy and music acts such as Kevin Hart, Jerry Seinfeld, Pitbull, Journey and Gwen Stefani.

Upcoming shows at The Venue in the next few months include T-Pain and Flo Rida, Black Eyed Peas, Jo Koy and John Mulaney.